Doina Barbaneagra Sizzles In A Red Bikini On A Jet Ski

Doina Barbaneagra wowed her 710,000 Instagram followers with a brand-new update on August 26. The sizzling-hot post showed two pictures where the fitness model flaunted her enviable figure in a tiny red bikini while riding a jet ski.

In the first snap, Doina was snapped sitting on the jet-propelled vehicle. She posed sideways, leaning on the steering control. Her arms obscured her mouth from exposure, while her eyes were seen gazing at the camera lens. The bright sunlight enveloped her flawless skin, making it appear shiny.

The second photo showed the influencer laughing candidly while the photographer took the shot. She closed her eyes and brought her face close to her hands, with one finger close to her mouth. The blue sky, the coastline, and some yachts comprised her background.

Doina rocked a minuscule bikini top that featured triangle cups. The piece barely contained her voluptuous assets with itty-bitty cups that hardly covered the entirety of her buxom curves. As a result, the garment showed a glimpse of her sideboob and underboob in certain angles. The plunging neckline also showcased a hint of her cleavage.

The bombshell sported the matching thong that had a low-cut waistband that accentuated her slim waistline and flat stomach. The swimwear also boasted high leg cuts that helped emphasize her hips. The color of her bathing suit suited her sun-kissed complexion.

Doina wore her brunette hair down and parted in the middle. Her strands hung over her shoulders and down her back. For the occasion, she sported small hoop earrings as her only jewelry and had her nails painted with a light pink polish.

In the caption, the babe asked her fans which of the two snapshots they liked best. She added two emoji in the post, as well as the location of where the pics were taken. According to the geotag, she was in Hvar, Croatia.

In less than a day of being published, the latest addition to her social media page gained more than 8,000 likes and over 70 comments. A lot of her online admirers dived into the comments section and wrote gushing messages. Most of them raved about her insanely sexy body while others gushed over her beautiful facial features.

“I love the views, but you look incredibly beautiful. Your hotness can make any man lose their senses,” wrote a follower.

“To me, you are the best-looking human on earth. You are so blessed in many ways,” another fan commented, adding three red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You in any picture is always just too sexy for life,” gushed a third social media user.