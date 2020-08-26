Sara Orrego Slays In Tiny Gold Bikini For Hot New Photo

Sara Orrego stunned many of her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, August 25, with a hot new post. The Colombian model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a tiny bikini that bared her fit figure.

For the photo, Orrego posed on a white-cushioned couch in what looked to be balcony or a veranda overlooking a mountain landscape covered in tropical vegetation. The photographer was close to the ground and shot her from a low angle, emphasizing her lower body.

Orrego sat back on her heels with her toes tucked. Her knees were past hips-width distance, highlighting her shapely thighs. She had her head turned to the left as she fixed her gaze at a point outside of the frame. Orrego took one hand to her right ear while resting the other on her leg.

Orrego rocked a two-piece swimsuit in a solid gold color that accentuated her tan skin and green eyes. The suit had a classic triangle top with thin straps that tied into bows on top of her shoulders. She teamed it with matching bottoms with a side strap that tied on the right, allowing the large strings to fall on her inner thigh. The sides were pulled up high, showcasing her slender waist as it contrasted with her curvy hips.

Orrego sported white nails with black dots, creating a Dalmatian print for a fun style. Her dark brown hair was swept over to the side and styled in layers that fell over her left shoulder.

In under a day, the post gas garnered more than 114,000 likes and about 1,000 comments. Her fans used the comments section to shower Orrego with compliment, which came in a different languages, particularly English and her native Spanish.

“I never get tired of looking at you Sara,” one of her fans raved.

“If you allow me to say Sarita, you are the most beautiful Colombian woman I have ever laid my eyes on,” replied a second fan.

“You are from another planet, of my God,” chimed in another one.

“Wow you’re such a perfect princess,” a fourth fan added.

Orrego shares a mix of content on her Instagram feed, which includes professional shoots, snippets of her daily life, as well as the occasional bikini and lingerie photos. She recently did the latter when she posted a couple of images of herself clad in a two-piece lingerie set, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The bra had triangle-shaped cups in red with black lace around the edges. It had a set of strings outlining the bodice, creating large cut-outs.