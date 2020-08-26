Carrie Underwood Showcases Fit Physique In Tight Leather Pants & Fitted Top

Singer Carrie Underwood is known worldwide for her mega hits, but fans of her also know that she is committed to health and fitness. On Wednesday, the vocalist shared a snap on her Instagram page that featured her showcasing her hard work in the gym as she flaunted her fabulous physique in a pair of leather pants and a fitted top.

Carrie shared a special announcement with her fans with the photo, noting that she would return to another season of Sunday Night Football. The post linked to SNF’s Instagram account, which teased an season open like no other.

The “Jesus, Take the Wheel” songstress posed against a white background. She flashed a smile for the camera as she stood with one hip to the side with one hand on her waist.

Carrie looked smoking hot in the slinky shirt, which was a silvery-grey color. It was a tunic style with an asymmetrical hemline. It appeared to be made of a mesh fabric, and it looked like it was made for her body. The shirt had an off-the-shoulder design with one short sleeve with small silver chains dangling from the side. More of the dainty chains draped over her other shoulder. The number had a low-cut neckline that highlighted her cleavage. It featured folds around her waist, showing off her trim midsection and hourglass shape. Her shapely arms were also on display in the chic top.

Carrie’s pants were black and formfitting, showing off her toned legs. She also sported a pair of strappy silver and black high-heel sandals, which featured cuffs around her ankles.

The award-winning singer wore her long, blond hair parted on the side and styled in waves with a section of it falling over her shoulder. The celebrity accessorized with a leather bracelet with silver details and several matching rings. She also sported a bold white polish on her nails.

Carrie’s post was a smash hit, garnering a whopping 55,000 likes within an hour of it being shared to her account.

Dozens of her fans head to the comments section to let her know that they could not wait for football season, while others complimented her stylish look.

“Can’t wait! You and football is the best combination for my heart!” quipped one Instagram user.

“Something to look forward to, for sure!!” a second follower wrote.

“Yes! So excited! Look great as always Carrie,” commented a third admirer.

“It isn’t fair. That voice and them looks. All in one woman!” a fourth comment read.

Carrie seems to enjoy keeping her social media followers abreast of what is going on her life. Along with career updates, she also shares snaps that show how she manages to keep her body in tip-top shape. Earlier this month, she uploaded a picture that captured her working her core in a tank top and a pair of leggings.