Carole Radziwill Disses ‘RHONY’ Cast On Twitter After Dorinda Medley Confirms Exit

Carole Radziwill threw shade at the remaining ladies of 'RHONY' after Dorinda Medley's exit.

Carole Radziwill doesn’t seem to have much hope for the ongoing success of The Real Housewives of New York City after learning that longtime star Dorinda Medley would not be returning for Season 13.

After Dorinda confirmed her departure with her fans and followers on Instagram on Tuesday, August 25, Carole, who appeared on the series from its fifth installment to its 10th, took to her Twitter page, where she told her own online audience that Dorinda was the only “real” housewife left on the series before suggesting that without her, there will be “no more truth-telling.”

“Dorinda was only ‘real’ HW,” Carole wrote in her first of two posts, according to a report from People magazine on August 26.

In addition to claiming there would be no more honest storylines on the show, Carole said that when it comes to women being booted, the only reason someone is let go is because they are bringing too much truth to the group. She also seemingly noted that the ladies were pushed for exposing fake co-stars and revealing how things are “manipulated by production.”

Speaking specifically of Dorinda and her time on-screen, Carole said RHONY fans will miss her quips, humor, intelligence, and her “bullsh*t detector.”

While Carole didn’t name anyone in her post, she appeared to take a dig at the remaining members of the ensemble, including Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Leah McSweeney, by labeling them a “sea of mendacity.”

“What they will come to miss the most is her honesty and realness in a sea of mendacity. Onward, my love,” Carole wrote in her second post.

Two years after Carole joined the cast, Dorinda was brought to the series. At the time, cast member Aviva Drescher, who joined the show at the same time as Carole, had confirmed she would not be featured on Season 7.

In Carole’s first Twitter post, she included several screenshots of herself and Dorinda on the show. Then, in her second, she shared a photo of the two of them cuddling with one another on a couch at an event.

Dorinda Medley and Carole Radziwill attend the launch of Smash + Tess X Carole Radziwill. Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a source told Us Weekly on August 25 that while there have been rumors claiming she was fired, she and Bravo actually came to a mutual decision for her to move on after seeing that she had experienced difficulties with the group during Season 12.

“They both agreed it would be best for her to step down,” the insider shared.