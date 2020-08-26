‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Tayshia Adams Spotted At La Quinta Resort As Filming Continues

Tayshia Adams was spotted at the La Quinta Resort in California again as fans anxiously wait for the scoop on her becoming The Bachelorette. Spoilers have previously revealed that Clare Crawley found love quickly and that Tayshia stepped in to document her own journey to find love. ABC has yet to confirm these details, but now it’s been documented that the new lady in charge of handing out roses is still at the place where the cameras have been rolling for the past few weeks.

About a week ago, some photos showing Tayshia at La Quinta with a production crew emerged for the first time since all of these rumors developed. It had already been known she was there, but a number of other franchise veterans had been spotted there at the same time. Now, it’s just Tayshia and whatever guys remain, it seems.

On Wednesday, The Daily Mail shared some new photos showing her at the exclusive California resort. She had apparently just finished a workout, and the outlet noted simply that these snaps had been taken “this week.”

Tayshia looked phenomenal as she walked outdoors. She had on a white sports bra and black leggings, along with a baseball cap and sneakers. She had her brunette hair pulled back into a messy, low ponytail and her tresses were tucked under the hat.

The Bachelorette star had a face mask hanging from one ear, perhaps keeping it at the ready in case she needed to put it back into place quickly. It seemed that Tayshia was walking alongside someone else who was also in workout gear, perhaps a production handler.

The pictures revealed that Tayshia also carried a cellphone in her hand, an interesting tidbit that raised some questions.

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

It is standard for contestants to turn over their cellphones while they are filming. Do these photos showing Tayshia holding a phone signal that she’s wrapped up filming for The Bachelorette?

Spoilers from blogger Reality Steve had indicated that he thought Tayshia’s final rose ceremony would film soon, probably before the end of August. If she has already chosen her guy, that might explain why she seems to have her phone.

Given how unusual this season of The Bachelorette has been, it could also simply be that production has handled the phone situation differently. For example, perhaps she has been using it for music while working out, but not for access of any other kind.

Tayshia has not become active on her social media pages again yet, but it seems likely that will happen soon. All of this Season 16 craziness for The Bachelorette is set to air this fall on ABC and people are hopeful they will get additional spoilers soon.