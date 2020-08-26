Instagram Model Lexi Kai Flaunts Her Booty & Curves In A Skintight Ensemble For Latest Update

Fitness model Lexi Kai showcased her curves in an alluring two-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. For the post, she was photographed in a hallway wearing a tight top and a body-hugging skirt that flaunted her athletic figure.

The 23-year-old showed off her stunning physique from the front and the back in this scintillating ensemble. She was shot in a neutral-colored hallway and there was a large mirror on the wall behind her. Lexi had her bright blond hair down, and she rocked a cropped black shirt that wrapped around her chest and left her midsection exposed. The social media influencer also sported a dark gold suspender skirt that had black and white dragon and floral patterns. She completed the ensemble with a pair of high-cut black boots.

In the first slide, Lexi was captured from the calves up as she turned to the side and grabbed onto the corner of the wall with her left hand. The Colorado native put her right leg forward which helped further accentuate her curvy lower body. Her head was turned to glance into the camera while giving fans a view of her sculpted legs and defined backside.

Lexi showed off the front of her outfit in the second photo. She leaned against the wall and raised her arms above her head while pulling her hair back. The model’s reflection could be seen in the mirror behind her, and she jutted her hip out while looking off-camera. This angle highlighted her toned stomach and hourglass figure, as the dark-colored portions of her clothing popped against the backdrop.

For the caption, Lexi tagged the ubiquitous brand Fashion Nova, and added an ice cream emoji before uploading the snaps on Wednesday afternoon. Many of her 753,000 Instagram followers flocked to the steamy set, and nearly 2,000 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button in just over two hours after they went online. The influencer had close to 200 comments in that short time. Her replies were littered with heart-eye and fire emoji. Fans complimented Lexi’s wardrobe and killer curves.

“Oh my God you look so beautiful,” one follower commented.

“Love your hair and outfit! So stunning and stylish!” another added.

“Beautiful princess,” a fan wrote while adding a crown and yellow-heart emoji.

“Omg yesss you are beautiful,” an Instagram user replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Lexi flaunted serious cleavage in a tiny bikini. She posed at a car wash for that upload which garnered over 7,100 likes.