Bebe Rexha Shows Off Serious Sideboob In Revealing Flame-Print Monokini

Bebe wrote that her look was 'au natural.'

Bebe Rexha has been serving up hot looks all summer long, and her latest daring piece of swimwear was no exception. She brought some major heat to her Instagram page on Wednesday with a photo that saw her rocking a monokini with a fiery design.

Bebe, 30, dared to bare a serious amount of sideboob in a swimsuit that was completely open on the sides. In lieu of fabric, a few bright red strings held the front panel of her one-piece in place. The stretchy cords were strung through a single piece of metal hardware. They appeared to be adjustable, and they were pulled tight to ensure a snug fit. The garment’s unique design also left almost none of Bebe’s peachy posterior to the imagination. While the back of the swimsuit was hidden from view, the amount of skin the “Meant to Be” singer was showing seemed to indicate that it included a thong.

The lower front was cut thin, which created the illusion that Bebe’s shapely legs were a bit longer than they actually are. The neckline dipped down in a wide V that revealed a hint of cleavage. The shoulder straps were the same red strings that could be seen on the side facing the camera. The bathing suit’s base color was cornflower blue, and it boasted a bold pattern of flames in red and yellow with dark blue outlines.

The “Say My Name” songstress completed her steamy summer look with a pair of oversize wraparound shades with huge square frames. The goggle-like eyewear had dark gradient lenses that hid her eyes from view. Bebe wore her blond bob styled with a soft, loose wave. She was pictured reaching up and digging her fingers into her thick tresses as she pushed them over to one side.

Bebe was photographed in profile as she relaxed outside on a somewhat gray day. She leaned back on the plush gray cushion of a wicker chair with her toned right arm casually draped over the back of the piece of outdoor furniture. As her photo was taken, she turned to look at the camera over her shoulder with her plump pout seductively parted.

In her post’s caption, Bebe credited fitness trainer Senada Greca for helping her keep her “au natural” body in such amazing shape. Over the span of the first hour of the image going live, it garnered more than 245,000 likes. Fans also fawned over the musician’s phenomenal physique in the comments section.

“You look slim and sexy,” wrote one admirer.

“My dream body,” another fan remarked.

“That is fire right there,” read a third message.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Bebe revealed one of the secrets behind her “big booty” in a video that showed her riding a scooter in a sparkly bikini top and a pair of high heels.