Alice Chater Slays Her Fashion Game In Cream Suit Ensemble

Rising British pop singer Alice Chater, who has collaborated with the likes of Iggy Azalea and Professor Green, took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The talented vocalist is no stranger to slaying with her outfits and her most recent upload is no exception.

The “Pretty in Pink” songstress stunned in a shimmery cream top paired with high-waisted trousers that fell down to her footwear. Chater displayed her decolletage and wrapped a belt of the same color around her waist. She wrapped a matching cream blazer jacket over the top of her ensemble and appeared to be wearing black shoes. Chater accessorized with stylish black sunglasses and a couple of rings while keeping her nails short for the occasion. She pulled her blond locks off her face but left the front down to frame out her face.

The entertainer treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Chater was snapped from head-to-toe in the middle of the road in front of a dreamy blue sky. She placed both arms beside her and looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

In the third slide, Chater took off her shades and gave fans an eyeful of her beautiful face. She held her sunglasses with both hands and appeared to be walking toward the camera.

In the fourth and final frame, Chater placed one hand on her hip and oozed confidence.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 1,500 likes and many comments from her followers, proving to be instantly popular.

“So this is the vision when we get to heaven? WOW you look absolutely STUNNING, btw I loved this outfit you goddess,” one user wrote.

“Woooow flawless beauty. I love your style and you are so perfect, love uuuu more,” another person shared.

“You are everything!!!! Stunning!” remarked a third fan, adding numerous flame emoji.

“How a single person can be so incredibly talented, beautiful, and fabulous I’ll never know. #fierce,” a fourth admirer commented.

Chater is heavily influenced by music icon Celine Dion and got the chance to meet her idol last year when they played the same festival.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chater shared a video clip on Instagram of her getting emotional while speaking to Dion and expressed in her caption about how special the moment was for her.