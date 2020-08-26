Brennah Black Sizzles In Lacy Lingerie To Announce Her ‘Transgender Inclusive’ Line

Brennah Black took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 25, to share a hot video of herself clad in a sexy lingerie set to announce the her new “transgender inclusive” line.

The clip was a montage of a series of shots featuring the blond bombshell in a black lacy set. She rocked a tasteful bra with lace details long the top edges of the cups, which were low cut to expose her ample cleavage. Most of the bodice was solid in color, offering a good amount of coverage. The shoulder straps had silver-colored studs.

Black teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that included see-through panels on the sides. The back also had a cut-out near the waistband, which was adorned with a little silver heart.

The video showed her striking different poses. Shots in the very beginning and the very end captured Black topless as she used her arms to cover her chest.

In the caption, Black shared with her 610,000 followers that she will be launching her line soon, which will be called Black Heart The Label. She added its Instagram page and asked her fans to tag models they think would slay in her collection.

Black credited the photographer Christiaan Mikey with having captured the clip.

In under a day, the post has garnered more than 15,200 views. The video has also attracted about 3,000 likes and upwards of 200 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to respond to her question and note the models they would like to see sporting her pieces.

“@adleeray she would look amazing in one of your lingerie [kiss mark] she is a doll hit her up [red heart]” one user wrote.

“Is this how it looks when you dream of your crush? Goddamn ” replied another one of her fans.

“Awsome lingerie. Congrats on your new line which is beautiful i hope to see more of your beautiful shoots,” a third one added.

“This is awesome!! I’ve been waiting so long for this to come together and for your vision to come to life! I’d love to see @hunterschafer from Euphoria modeling for this,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Black uses her Instagram presence to share an array of photos of herself in nightwear and swimsuits. Earlier this week, she did the latter when she posted a photo of herself rocking a stylish two-piece, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She was captured posing between the trunks of palm trees with her back turned to the photographer, emphasizing her “Bitty Bum.” Her suit featured a print in pastel colors and included cheeky bottoms and a triangle top.