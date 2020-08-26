Tess Holliday Stuns In Lace Crop Top & Talks Black Lives Matter

Model Tess Holliday took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself and got political within the caption. She is no stranger to speaking up for what she believes in and her most recent post is no different.

The 35-year-old stunned in a yellow crop top that was made out of lace material. The attire displayed her decolletage as well as a hint of her midriff. Holliday paired the ensemble with a high-waisted black garment. However, it wasn’t clear what the exact item of clothing was.

Holliday is a fan of body art and showed off the many tattoos she has inked down both arms. She accessorized with large eye-catching sunglasses and hoop earrings while styling her long dark wavy hair in a high ponytail.

The Not So Subtle Art Of Being A Fat Girl: Loving the Skin You’re In author treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Holliday was snapped in front of a sandy beach and a sunny clear blue sky. She placed one hand on her hip and flashed a smile while looking down.

In the next slide, Holliday sported a similar pose but looked over to her left and showcased her side profile.

For her caption, she expressed that every time she posts about another black person being shot by the police, she receives a lot of “trash” messages in the comments section. However, that isn’t going to top Holliday from speaking up about important topics. She reminded her fans about the ongoing movement and put the hashtag “BlackLivesStillMatter.”

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 230 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“You have always been a fighter for the marginalized. Never stop. Divided we fall, united we conquer,” one user wrote.

“BLM! Thank you for speaking up and using your platform for good!” another person shared.

“You are looking so hot,” remarked a third fan, adding the flame emoji.

“I love your top and how you use your platform for good!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Holliday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a cherry red sports bra that featured black detailing going across the bottom paired with high-waisted blue shorts. Holliday completed the look with Nike lace-up sneakers and wore her half her dark curly hair in a high ponytail and wore the rest down.