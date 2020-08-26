Chiara Ferragni Shows Off Perfect Physique In Gray Lingerie Set

Chiara Ferragni gave her Instagram followers something to talk about on Wednesday, August 26 when she shared a hot new update. The Italian influencer looked nothing short of gorgeous in her scanty lingerie set, which flaunted her killer curves.

Chiara sported a sport-style bra made of soft cotton material. It had a plunging neckline that displayed a nice view of her cleavage. The top featured fully-lined triangle cups that held her breasts in place and covered her nipples from exposure. The thick, stretchable band along the base hugged her toned midriff.

She wore matching undies that suited her nicely. The design may be simple, but the cuts were daringly high — displaying plenty of skin. The waistband sat low, which helped highlight her flat stomach. Overall, the color of her ensemble complimented her skin-tone.

In the saucy snap, Chiara was photographed indoors, clad in her skimpy ensemble. She was sitting on the wooden floor, leaning backward with her left hand as support. She placed her right hand on her thigh and looked directly into the camera with a closed-lip smile on her face. Trees were seen behind her, which gave the shot a tropical vibe.

The businesswoman tied her blond hair into a ponytail and made sure to keep the strands away from her face and shoulders. Longtime followers of Chiara know that she loves her accessories. In the recent upload, she wore a gold necklace with a round pendant, thick hoop earrings, a silver-colored watch, and several bangles and bracelets.

In the caption, Chiara wrote something about the new underwear set that she wore. She also mentioned that it was from Intimissimi, an Italian clothing label that is part of the Calzedonia Group. She also tagged the brand in both the post and the picture.

The latest share has been liked more than 444,000 times. It also received more than 900 comments in less than a day. Many of her eager admirers dropped various messages in the comments section. Countless fans raved about her body and beauty. Others decided that a string of emoji was enough to express their admiration for the model.

“You have always been a stunner! I have followed your success through the years. Even to this day, you never fail to amaze me,” a fan wrote, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“So hot, Chia! I followed your activities this summer through your page, and all were very exciting. You looked amazing in different bikinis. Never aged a bit,” gushed another admirer.

“Such a beauty!” a third follower commented.