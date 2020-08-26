Bri Teresi Stuns In Sheer Lingerie While Eating A Peach

On Wednesday, August 26, American model Bri Teresi uploaded a tantalizing Instagram Reels video for her 1 million followers to enjoy.

The clip showed the 25-year-old sitting with her legs spread on a wooden table covered with a white cloth in front of numerous trees. A glass bottle presumably containing water can be seen to her right.

The video began with Bri posing with both of her hands between her thighs, near a lemon and a knife. She held onto a peach and brought it to her lips while resting her elbow on her knee. She bit into the fruit and chewed as she moved her head. The model eventually focused her gaze on the camera lens.

Bri flaunted her fantastic figure in a sheer black lingerie set that featured a plunging bra and high-waisted underwear. The risque ensemble put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the tan lines on her chest. The social media sensation accessorized the sexy look with a pair of earrings.

For the video, the bombshell wore her blond hair down in slightly tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal.

The brief clip was paired with the song “Feels Like Summer” by Childish Gambino.

In the caption, Bri seemed to be offering her fans a peach.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes. Many of Bri’s admirers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“Beautiful,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Those amazing long legs!” added a different devotee.

“[S]o hot,” remarked another follower, along with a heart-eye and fire emoji.

“Gorgeous babe,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the post and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

Bri engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a figure-hugging black swimsuit. That post has been liked over 5,000 times since it was shared.