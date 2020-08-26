Haley Kalil Flaunts Bombshell Body In Bustier & Skimpy Bikini Bottoms

Model Haley Kalil was one of many who appeared in the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The magazine’s Instagram account often shares posts of the beautiful women that appear in its popular edition. On Wednesday, the publication shared a video of Haley flaunting her bombshell body while wearing a bustier and a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms.

Haley looked refreshed and relaxed in the photo shoot. Her brunette tresses were parted on the side, and they fell in loose waves over her shoulders. The model’s cropped garment was a light blue color, and its low-cut neckline showed off her cleavage. The hem cut off at the bottom of her ribcage, exposing her flat tummy. The panties, which sat low on her hips, were very revealing, highlighting her hourglass shape. Her skin looked smooth and flawless in the outside light.

The update was geotagged at Scrub Island Resort, a hotel located in the British Virgin Islands. Haley stood in a sandy area next to a large rock formation that was surrounded by lush green foliage.

The clip captured most of Haley’s body, and it showed her from the front at a slight angle. She stood among the large green leaves while striking a sexy pose with one leg in front of the other. The stance showed of her shapely thighs. She tilted her head back appearing to enjoy the fresh air. She then gazed ahead with a smile on her face while she ran one hand through her hair. She continued to play with her hair while she pouted for the lens just before the video came to an end.

In the caption, the magazine tagged Haley as well as the maker of the bustier.

Haley chimed in and left a comment about her outfit and the locale.

“The prettiest top I’ve ever worn!!! Also take me back to the BVI like now,” she commented.

Other Instagram users took to the comments section to rave about how fabulous Haley looked in the set.

“This babe, this top, this location—STUNNING,” one admirer wrote.

“Gorgeous!!! Everything looks amazing on @haleyybaylee of course. But now I need a bustier top!” quipped a second fan.

“YES!!! @haleyybaylee killing it as always” a third comment read.

Haley is no stranger to modeling, and she knows how to include her vibrant personality in her photo shoots. Last month, she shared an update on her Instagram page that featured her rocking a tiny black bikini and a captain’s hat while appearing to have a good time on a boat with her dog.