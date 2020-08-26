Jessica Killings Flaunts Major Cleavage Wearing Racy Lingerie And Fishnet Stockings

Fitness model Jessica Killings showed off her killer abs and impressive cleavage in her most recent Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon. She wore a pale pink and black lingerie set paired with fishnet stockings that captivated her 1.9 million followers, leaving them wanting more.

Jessica posed on the edge of a luxurious bed, and gazed at the camera with a sultry intensity. She dipped her chin and looked upwards, her hazel eyes glistening in the diffused morning light. Her skin appeared flawless.

Her voluptuous breasts almost spilled over the demi-cups of the elegant bra, which featured a black, satiny material that lined the underwire and encircled her torso.

The garment had a two-toned design, with seemingly translucent pink fabric halfway overlaid with black lace. A matching satin edging ran along the top of both cups, beautifully framing her bare decolletage.

Jessica draped a sheer robe over both shoulders, but left it open to keep her tempting cleavage on full display. It featured a mixture of patterns sewn together in a visually appealing design that gave glimpses of her naked skin here and there.

The lower half of her body was partially covered by the robe, but the front of a matching garter belt was visible above her crossed thighs. It attached to classic mesh stockings that clung to her long legs.

The ensemble exposed Jessica’s taut midriff and belly. She flexed her enviable abdominal muscles, creating lines of definition that ran vertically across her torso.

Jessica clutched the stem of a single white gardenia in her left hand, which rested along the top of her thigh. A bouquet of the flowers laid on the bed in front of her.

Sumptuous pillows made from what appeared to be a sapphire-colored velvet lined the enormous headboard in the background.

There was a mirror hanging on the wall next to the bed, which reflected an open door and the bright green haze of distant trees.

In the caption, Jessica teased about her stunning appearance by saying that was the way in which she woke up, then amended the comment to remind fans that the several hours she spent having her hair and makeup done had also probably helped.

Hundreds of Jessica’s Instagram followers flooded her post with adoring comments in the first few hours after it was uploaded. At the time of this writing, she appeared to have individually responded to all of them, primarily with kiss or heart emoji.