Sofia Richie Flaunts Sensational Figure In Nude Bikini

Sofia Richie tantalized her 6.4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, August 26, with a hot new post in which she sizzled in a skimpy swimsuit that put her toned bod front and center, and they were quick to respond.

The photo captured Richie, the youngest child of Lionel Richie, striking a casual pose in a stunning modern building. She was on the what appeared to be the patio of the concrete structure, which included a low wooden table and a white couch. Richie leaned against the wall, placing her elbow on the surface while resting one foot on top of the other.

The sky could be seen overhead, showing that the day was slightly cloudy. Richie stood in the sun, facing the rays that highlighted her bronzed complexion. Her blond tresses were pulled back and tied up in a casual style.

Riche rocked a nude two-piece bathing suit in a tone that was lighter than her skin. The top featured a straight-cut bodice with asymmetrical thin straps. The one on the right crossed over her chest to meet the second on that side of the shoulder, leaving the other one bare.

Her matching bottoms featured a U-shaped waistband that allowed Richie to show off her tight lower stomach and toned abs.

According to The Daily Mail, Richie has been celebrating her 22nd birthday with family and friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The photo proved to be popular with her fans. In under a half hour, it has racked up more than 82,000 likes and over 260 comments. They flocked to the comments section to point out how good she looks and to rave about her chiseled physique.

“Haha ok never eating chips again. Ya [for real],” one user wrote.

“*books a trip to wherever this is*,” replied another fan.

“I’m sorry to interrupt, but I urgently need to inform you that you are awfully cute!” a third admirer raved.

“Holy cow! The single life looks GOOOOOOOD on you girl! Love that glow I’m glad you got it back!” chimed in a fourth fan.

Richie has been sharing a host of photos from her birthday celebrations with her loyal followers. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she posted another example yesterday, which showed her in a different swimsuit set. She was photographed sitting on a small wooden table outside of a similar, possibly the same, location. She rocked a two-piece featuring a tropical print in pink, purple and blue against white. She accessorized her ensemble with brown lenses shades as she enjoyed a sunny day.