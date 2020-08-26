‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shares Adorable Photo Of Sons Lincoln & Creed

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry delighted her vast fan base of 3.9 million when she shared an adorable photo of two of her kiddos. The shot was added to her page on August 26, and it’s earned a ton of attention from the reality star’s audience.

The photo captured Kailyn’s son, 6-year-old Lincoln Marroquin, enjoying a sweet moment with his little brother. Lincoln was seated on a gray chair with a black-and-white blanket draped on the back. He was all smiles for the photo op as he looked into the camera with a big grin. The 6-year-old showed off his big brother skills as he held a patterned boppy on his lap while resting his arms on the piece and holding almost 1-month-old Creed Lowry.

Lincoln looked as cute as could be in a white tank top. Creed appeared to be alert as he had his eyes slightly opened and tucked one of his hands near the side of his head. He put the opposite arm near his side and stretched his feet out far in front of him. The newborn sported a pair of footie pajamas that boasted a heather gray fabric and a phrase on the front that could not be seen because Lincoln’s hands were in the way. The adorable pajamas were patterned with dinosaurs, and Creed had his scratch guards covering his hands.

In the caption of the post, Kailyn tagged her son Lincoln’s Instagram page. As of this writing, the image has only been live on the Teen Mom 2 star’s account for an hour, but it’s earned a ton of attention from her adoring fans. More than 52,000 social media users double-tapped the image to show their appreciation while 300-plus flocked to the comments section to gush over the two cute boys.

“Your baby looks like your oldest son, Isaac,” one fan pointed out while adding a red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“So adorable! They’ll all have a bond forever! Nothing like a bunch of boys running and causing havoc through the house!” a second follower chimed in alongside a few red hearts.

“The baby looks a lot like his mama!!! This is such a cute picture!!!” a third chimed in.

“Your baby looks like another beautiful version of you. All of your boys do,” one more added.

Previously, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Kailyn took to her Instagram page on August 10 to reveal the name of her little one, whom is her second child with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.