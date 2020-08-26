Dorinda Medley Reportedly Agreed With Bravo That She Should Leave ‘RHONY’ After A ‘Very Hard’ 12th Season

Dorinda Medley's exit from the 'RHONY' was allegedly a mutual agreement.

Dorinda Medley’s exit from the Real Housewives of New York City was reportedly a long time coming.

While rumors of a firing began swirling after she confirmed her departure from the Bravo reality series on Instagram on Tuesday, a new report claims that Dorinda actually came to a mutual agreement with the network in regard to season 13 due to the hardships she faced throughout the show’s 12th installment.

“Dorinda had a meeting with Bravo where they talked about possible shakeups in the cast, how Dorinda was feeling after this very hard season for her and they both agreed it would be best for her to step down,” the source told Us Weekly on August 25.

According to the report, Dorinda’s friends are hoping to see her take some time off to focus on herself as she moves forward after experiencing a number of rocky moments on the show.

“Friends around Dorinda are hoping she takes time to focus on herself and making herself happy in this next chapter of her life,” the source shared.

As fans saw throughout the 12th season, Dorinda struggled to get along with her co-stars, including Tinsley Mortimer, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps, and appeared to be drinking a lot more than she has during past installments of the series. She also seemed to be much angrier than she has in the past, potentially due to the fact that she has not properly dealt with her ex-husband Richard’s passing.

Now that she is leaving her role on the series, the insider said she is hoping she will finally be able to get some closure in regard to Richard’s death and move forward once and for all.

“Dorinda truly feels this is the next big step to getting over Richard and being her own woman,” the source added.

She joined the RHONY cast in 2015 for Season 7.

Heidi Gutman / Bravo

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider told Page Six on Tuesday that Dorinda was axed from her position on the show after becoming a “mean drunk” towards her cast mates. Although the outlet made it clear that people weren’t under the impression that Dorinda is an alcoholic, they felt her consumption of alcohol was fueling her feuds with her co-stars.

The insider also said that she could have made things right and saved her job if she would have owned up to her bad behavior and apologized for her antics towards the other women at the end of the year.