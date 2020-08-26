Selena Gomez Sizzles In Striped Bikini And Sailor Hat For Blackpink Collaboration Teaser

Selena posed in front of an ice cream truck.

Selena Gomez rocked a cute retro bikini with a nautical twist, and her fans absolutely adored the look. On Wednesday, the Selena + Chef star took to Instagram to share a joyful photo with her fans. In the caption of her post, she dropped a big hint that it was connected to her collaboration with Blackpink.

Selena, 28, rocked a textured two-piece with a red-and-white striped pattern. Her top was a bralette with a subtle scoop neck and seams on both sides of the bust. A row of three small gold buttons decorated the center front of the garment. The tops of the wide shoulder straps boasted knotted details that were a fun and flirty touch.

Selena’s matching bottoms had a vintage silhouette with a high waist and low leg. Rows of gold buttons ran down each side of the front, and the detail fit with her look’s overall maritime theme. She finished her ensemble with a round, white sailor’s cap and a pair of white gloves. Her only visible accessories were a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

Selena looked like a classic pinup girl as she flashed her dazzling smile and placed her hands on top of her hat. Her dark hair swirled in the air behind her and around her face as if she’d been in motion when her photo was taken — or perhaps the wind was trying to steal her cute cap. The Wizards of Waverly Place star posed in front of a pastel-colored ice cream truck, and she referenced the sweet frozen treats within in her caption. She also tagged her new makeup line, Rare Beauty.

As reported by Billboard, Selena’s photo was used on a teaser poster for her collaboration with K-pop sensations Blackpink. Their hotly-anticipated new single is titled “Ice Cream,” and it’s set to drop this Friday. The song will be featured on the girl group’s upcoming debut album, Blackpink: The Album.

It took just two hours for Selena’s sweet snapshot to amass nearly 4 million likes and upwards of 45,000 comments.

“What a beautiful and rare girl!!” read one message.

“We can’t wait anymore. Selena you are stunning,” another supporter wrote.

“Why aren’t you a Victoria secret model?” a third admirer wanted to know.

“Adorable. That is really adorable” said a fourth fan.

Selena has been making a lot of waves as of late. Her fans are obviously thrilled about her upcoming song, her HBO Max cooking show, and her new beauty line with Sephora. As if all of this wasn’t enough for Selenators, their idol is also set to return to the world of scripted television. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, She’s signed on to film a Hulu comedy series titled the Only Murderers in the Building, which will also star comedic icons Steve Martin and Martin Short.