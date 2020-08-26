Kelly Gale Showers In Flattering Bikini After The Beach

Kelly Gale stunned on Wednesday, August 26, when she treated her 1.4 million Instagram followers to a new update that saw her showering in a bikini that highlighted her fit and toned body.

The monochromatic photo featured the Swedish model, who is known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and Playboy, inside of a shower with the water turned on. Gale was one step in front of the shower head and the stream of water struck her low back and backside.

Gale was shot from a three-quarter angle, which emphasized her torso, chest and face. She turned her head to the left to look at the camera, glancing into the lenses with inquisitive eyes while allowing her lips to hang slightly open. Her dark hair was wet and brushed back, with its length falling against her back and over her right shoulder.

Gale wore a two-piece bathing suit that did her curves nothing but favors. The top was made from a thin fabric that clung to her voluptuous chest. The bodice was slightly darker than the seams and edges, which looked white. The bra featured a sporty cut with medium shoulder straps and a low neckline that teased her cleavage.

She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms boasting a cheeky design with side ties. In the shot, Gale was in the process of tying them low on the left side of her hip.

In the caption, Gale noted that she was “washing off the beach” and credited Nicholas Chalmers as being the photographer of the shoot.

Within two hours, the photo has garnered more than 22,000 likes and upwards of 100 comments, proving it was an immediate success with her fans. They took to the comments section to rave about Gale’s stunning good looks and to share their appreciation for her.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Let me help with that Kelly,” replied another one of her fans.

“Beautiful post young lady,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Hello beautiful, how can anybody be so perfect?” asked a fourth fan.

Gale often rocks swimsuits on her Instagram feed, in addition to other skin-baring outfits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared an image of herself clad in a stylish two-piece as she vacationed in Joshua Tree, California, according to the geotag. The bikini was green with a print of leaves in lighter shades. The top had wide triangles with several straps attached to the middle, which wrapped around her waist. Her matching bottoms hugged her lower body tightly.