‘Riverdale’ Star Madelaine Petsch Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skintight Activewear

On Tuesday, August 25, Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch shared a series of stunning snaps with her 20.4 million Instagram followers.

In the photos, the 26-year-old CW star posed in a bathroom. The first image consisted of a close-up shot that focused on her upper body and gorgeous face. She looked directly at the camera, as she pulled back her long locks.

Madelaine wore a maroon-and-red double-layered sports bra from Fabletics, an activewear line co-founded by actress Kate Hudson. She also sported numerous gold earrings and matching layered necklaces.

The following photo gave fans a better view of Madelaine’s skintight workout set that showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. Specifically, her high-waisted leggings were now visible in the shot. The actress stood in front of a bathtub and turned to the side. She folded one of her arms across her chest and placed her hand on the top of her head. She looked over her shoulder and focused her gaze on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption, Madelaine, who is a Fabletics partner, advertised for the brand, noting that the company is offering leggings for a lower price as part of a “new member exclusive.”

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 2.7 million likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for Madelaine, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“[It’s] incredible how pretty you are,” wrote a fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“The hottest and the most beautiful,” added a different admirer.

“Absolutely [g]orgeous. Just red [h]ot like her hair,” chimed in a third Instagram user, along with both a fire and red heart emoji.

Madelaine’s Riverdale costar Skeet Ulrich also commented on the post and playfully inquired about Fabletics.

“2 for $24?? Can I be a member?” asked the Scream actor, in reference to the discounted leggings.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Madelaine has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Last month, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a plunging white swimsuit that showcased her lean legs. That post has been liked over 2.6 million times since it was shared.