Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Growing Baby Bump In Open Robe: ‘Wow… Third Baby Goes Fast’

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a baby bump update with her family’s fans. She had managed to keep this third pregnancy under wraps for quite a while, but now that the news is out, she’s happily showing off how quickly things are progressing.

The new video was posted on the “Little Legend 21” Instagram page that Chrissy and her husband John Legend have created for their new little one. The couple’s third child is due in February 2021 and is clearly growing rapidly.

In the new upload, Chrissy videotaped herself as she stood in front of a mirror. She referenced this as a “bumpdate” in the caption and noted in the clip that the third baby “goes fast.”

Chrissy wore a loose, long robe and she appeared to be fully nude under it. She had one hand cupping her belly and the material of the robe carefully covered most of the model and entrepreneur’s breasts. She moved back and forth slightly to fully showcase her pregnancy curves and she seemed stunned by how much she has already popped.

This social media page has a much smaller following than most of the family’s other pages. For example, about 31 million follow Chrissy’s personal page and almost 13 million do the same with John’s. Their kids Luna and Miles have pages being run for them too, with thousands of fans checking regularly for updates. At the moment, the new kiddo has about 6,000 fans so far.

That means that this baby bump update hasn’t gotten a lot of traction yet. However, those who have caught up to it have excitedly shown their love for how this is progressing. A handful of heart emoji comments were posted soon after Chrissy uploaded the adorable clip and people will be anxious for more updates during the months ahead.

“Beautiful,” one person commented.

“February is coming so fast,” someone else noted.

“Congratulations,” another follower added.

Soon after initially revealing this exciting news about her family expansion earlier this month, Chrissy opened up about how this fell into place. Unlike with Luna and Miles, this was a surprise pregnancy that happened naturally. The weeks after having a positive test were exciting yet stressful, but it seems that things have been going fairly smoothly since then.

By the looks of things, Chrissy’s belly is expanding rapidly and everybody will be anxious to see further updates throughout the months ahead. Her supporters know that she’s blunt and honest to a fault, which surely means some hilarious and ballsy revelations will come as this journey moves forward.