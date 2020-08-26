‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting Spoilers: Aaron D. Spears Returns As Bill Leans on Justin For Support

The Bold and the Beautiful casting spoilers for the week of August 31 reveal that Aaron D. Spears will be back in September. According to Highlight Hollywood, he will return for a short stint on the long-running soap opera.

Justin’s Back

The fan-favorite actor is no longer a recurring member of The Bold and the Beautiful cast. The actor confirmed the news in December last year, sparking a furious frenzy among B&B viewers who love watching the actor’s contribution on-screen. He still appears from time-to-time on the sudser since he is Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) favorite sidekick.

Spears will reprise his role as Justin Barber on September 3 and 4. He last made his appearance on August 24 where he made a shocking announcement. He shared with Bill that Ridge divorced Brooke while he was in Las Vegas. Justin told Bill that the dressmaker then married the former Vegas showgirl, Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) at an all-night wedding chapel. At the time, Bill was very vocal about Ridge’s shortcomings as a husband. He felt that Ridge was a fool for ever leaving Brooke.

A Friend To The Rescue

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) convinced Bill to pay Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) a visit. She told him that since the blonde and Ridge were now divorced, he should seize the opportunity and tell her how he really felt. There were obviously lingering feelings between the two of them as the kissing video proved.

Bill followed Quinn’s advice and told Brooke that he still loved her. He wanted them to reunite and give their relationship another chance because the kiss awakened his old feelings for her. The media mogul was devastated when she turned him down. He drowned his sorrows as he remembered their wedding and the love that they used to have, as seen in the image above.

Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) may have some words of wisdom for his friend and boss. He knows that Bill now believes that he also blew his chance with Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and that he has no immediate romantic prospects.

The Spencer Publications attorney may encourage Bill not to give up hope so easily. He could clear up the misunderstanding with Katie and convince her that they have a future, or he may even give Brooke some time to get over Ridge. Justin could find out that Ridge isn’t going to go through with the annulment and that he chose to commit to his marriage with Shauna. Bill may realize that he has plenty of options if he just chooses to sit it out.