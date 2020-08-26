Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Linked To More Than 70 Coronavirus Cases

More than 70 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, have been traced to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, an annual South Dakota event that went on this year despite the pandemic, CNN reported.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the rally brings hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts each year for ten days to the otherwise-sleepy South Dakota town. And even though this year there was (and is) a deadly global pandemic raging, the rally was not canceled, and indeed, local and state officials made little effort, beyond offering non-binding health guidance, to prevent the rally, limit its size, or enforce masks or social distancing.

Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

Indeed, the attitude around town towards the pandemic was one of outright hostility: as HuffPost reported, the 90s band Smashmouth, playing to an audience of mostly-maskless revelers, shouted “F*ck that COVID sh*t!”

Photos and video later emerged from the rally, with its estimated attendance of around half a million people, showing few people wearing masks or practicing social distancing, fewer still doing both. Experts feared that the rally would be a “super-spreader event,” not just locally, but across the whole country, owing to the fact that the overwhelming majority of the attendees came from out of state. In fact, 61 percent of the counties in the United States have at least one resident who attended the event.

Now, nearly three weeks later, coronavirus cases that are tied to the rally are popping up.

In Minnesota, 35 infections were tied to the rally, including that of one person who required hospitalization but recovered, according to Kris Ehresmann, the Infectious Disease Division director at the Minnesota Department of Health. In Nebraska’s panhandle region, seven cases are linked to the rally; in North Dakota, 17. In Wyoming, as CBS News reported, nine people who attended the event later tested positive. Wisconsin and Montana have also reported cases.

And in South Dakota, where the event was held, there were 9,371 confirmed coronavirus cases on the day the rally started. Three weeks later, that number stands at 11,505 cases, although not all of them can be tied to the Sturgis event.

One person who worked the event as a tattoo artist tested positive and could have exposed other people to the virus, health officials said. Another person, who spent hours at a bar during the event, has also tested positive.

And as for the aforementioned Smashmouth concert: in an Instagram post this week, the band showed a picture of a bit of “fan mail” they’d received showing a shattered CD and a message that referred to the group as “selfish” and “mother f*ckers.”