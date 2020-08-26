Cindy Prado Slays In Crop Top & Short Leather Shorts On Instagram

Cindy Prado wowed fans with a sizzling series of snaps that saw her in a black ensemble. The photos were added to her feed on August 26, and fans have been going wild over them.

The first image captured Cindy posed in the center of the frame next to a Jeep Wrangler and a few palm trees at her back. The model draped her arms near her upper thighs as she looked into the camera with a sultry stare. She flaunted her bombshell body in a curve-hugging outfit from online retailer Fashion Nova.

On top, Prado sported a curve-hugging tank that featured a high neckline. The garment was sleeveless and showcased her slender arms. It hit a few inches above her navel, leaving her sculpted abs well on display.

The bottom was just as revealing. Cindy rocked black leather shorts that fit snug on her waist with a black belt. The shorts had tiny leg holes that were rolled high on her thighs while her killer legs were well on display. She added a pair of heels to complete her ensemble.

Prado accessorized the outfit with a few gold bracelets and a ring on her finger. She shielded her eyes from the sun with a chic pair of sunglasses that she wore on the bridge of her nose and styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and a few loose waves. Equal amounts of hair spilled over Prado’s shoulders and grazed her chest on the way down.

The next three photos in the set showed Prado posed in different ways while wearing the same, sexy ensemble.

Instead of revealing her actual location, she tagged “Casa Content” in place of the geotag. The post has accrued a ton of attention thus far and rightfully so. As of this writing, the images have only been live on her page for a few minutes, but fans have double-tapped the upload more than 6,000 times. More than 80 others flooded the comments section with praise.

“Absolutely stunning in this outfit! You are an inspiration,” one follower gushed alongside a series of flame and blue heart emoji.

“When God created you, He was showing off,” another Instagrammer chimed in on the update.

“Stunning sexy lady lovely so pretty nice,” a third follower raved with the addition of a few red hearts and smiley face emoji.

“You cannot take a bad picture. I don’t understand. Are you really from this planet?” one more wrote.