Jade Grobler Stuns In A Black Bikini In New Instagram Post

Jade Grobler has been flaunting her incredible body in skimpy outfits on Instagram lately. In an upload published on August 25, the Australian model added three photos of herself showing off her incredibly fit body in a black two-piece swimsuit while posing alongside dogs.

In the first photo, Jade was photographed dressed in her sexy outfit, posing next to a white dog with light brown spots. She kneeled on the fine, white sand and placed an arm over her furry friend’s back. She tilted her head close to the animal’s face and looked straight into the camera with a smile on her face.

The second snapshot showed Jade in a similar stance. Only this time, she gazed into the dog’s eyes, smiling. Her right hand was on the hound’s head, while her other hand rested on her thigh.

In the third pic, Jade was seen hugging a dalmatian with her knees and legs submerged in water. Her hair was windswept, and the smile on her face showed content and happiness. In the caption, the model wrote something about the animals.

In the update, Jade rocked an ultra-revealing black bikini. The top boasted classic triangle cups that barely contained her voluptuous assets. It showed a hint of her sideboob, as seen in certain angles like the first picture. The piece also featured a plunging neckline, showing off her cleavage. The clothing was held together by tiny straps that were crisscrossed over her chest and tied behind her neck, with another pair of strings tied on her back.

The bombshell wore the matching bottoms. The waistband was made up of double straps that clung to her waist, highlighting her curvy hips. Its high leg cuts displayed plenty of skin, leaving little to the imagination.

For the occasion, Jade left her blond hair down and was partly wet from swimming. She accessorized with a string necklace with a turtle pendant, a bracelet, and a ring.

Since going live on her account, the post has earned more than 19,400 and over 190 comments. Many of her social media fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with various messages. A lot raved about her fit figure, telling her how hot she looked. Some admirers opted to express their feelings with a trail of emoji instead of words.

“You are so beautiful! Those two are lucky to get hugs from you!! This is why life is unfair,” one of her fans commented.

“What lovely shots you got here. Yes, they are very loyal too. They seem so affectionate and happy to have you,” wrote another follower.