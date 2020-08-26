Bri Teresi Shows Off Famous Figure In Curve-Hugging Swimsuit

Bri Teresi wowed her 1 million-plus fans on Instagram this past Tuesday when she shared a swimsuit-clad post to her feed. The update was composed of two images that showed off her figure from all angles.

The first photo in the series captured the model posed with her chest facing the camera. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Los Angeles at the Guess world headquarters. Bri appeared in front of a white background and confidently placed one arm on her hip while the opposite arm was draped at her side. She gazed into the camera with a sultry stare as she showed off her incredible body.

She opted for a tight black swimsuit that hugged her curves in all the right ways. The suit was black and featured the Guess logo in bold white letters in the front and two solid lines below it. The straps of the suit were worn wide on her arms, and the scooping neckline showed off her ample bust and slender arms. The swimwear was snug on Bri’s midsection and accentuated her tiny waist while the high-cut leg holes flaunted her shapely thighs. She styled her long, blond locks with a deep side part and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back.

The second photo in the series captured the model with her backside faced toward the camera. She looked over her shoulder and into the distance with an alluring stare. Bri was posed in the same, sexy black swimsuit that boasted a cut-out back that left her toned back and arms on display. Thanks to the cheeky cut of the suit, fans were also treated to a view of her pert derriere and shapely thighs.

In the caption of the image, Bri made sure to credit her photographer for snapping the sultry shot. She also added a single red heart emoji.

Fans have not been shy about sharing their admiration over the update, and it’s earned 5,000 double-taps. More than 140 social media users took their affection even further and flocked to the comments section to shower the image with love.

“What beautiful and gorgeous lady,” one fan exclaimed with the addition of a few pink hearts.

“There isn’t a word in the dictionary that can explain your type of beauty. The moon and the stars don’t glow as bright as your eyes, you are extremely beautiful. you are more than a magic,” another fan chimed in.

“Front b back both are lovely,” another pointed out with a few red lip emoji attached to the post.