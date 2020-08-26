Melissa Riso Flaunts Her Toned Figure In A Strapless Blue Bikini

Brunette beauty Melissa Riso tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap taken while she was lounging outside on a luxurious-looking patio area. The photo was taken in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as Melissa indicated in the caption of the post.

Melissa stretched out on an outdoor sofa with a wooden base and vibrant blue upholstered cushions. A table crafted from the same wood was positioned in front of the sofa, and had a topper that featured different colors and textures for an eye-catching look. A small potted plant was placed atop the table, and a palm frond poked into the frame from the left-hand side, adding ambience to the space.

The wall behind her was a cream color with a golden sconce on it, and a wooden slatted privacy screen was also positioned nearby. However, despite the luxurious surroundings, the focal point of the shot remained Melissa’s toned physique.

She rocked a strapless blue bikini top that was a bandeau style, stretching across her chest and accentuating her ample assets. The garment showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, as well as her sculpted shoulders and arms. It also flaunted her toned stomach. She rested her weight on one elbow, placing her other hand on the couch in front of her for support, as she stretched out.

Melissa paired the bandeau-style top with matching bottoms in the same pale blue hue, which looked gorgeous against Melissa’s bronzed skin. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of hoop earrings and a necklace with a pendant detail that hung just above her breasts.

Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle and styled in a braid that hung down one side. She had her fingernails and toenails painted a matching pale hue that stood out against the vibrant color of the couch, and she gazed off into the distance as she posed for the shot.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 1,700 likes within one hour. It also racked up 62 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Love love love Cabo!! My plan totally,” one fan wrote, referencing Melissa’s caption, which discussed her desire to “move to a tropical place and live the simple life.”

“Beautiful woman,” another fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Mermaid vibes!” a third follower remarked.

