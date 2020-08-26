Anastasiya Kvitko Showcases Her Derriere In A Tiny Purple Bikini

Anastasiya Kvitko shared a revealing photo on her Instagram page on Wednesday that immediately caused a stir. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” of social media showcased her extreme hourglass figure by wearing a tiny purple bikini and this was certainly a jaw-dropping look.

The snapshot that Kvitko shared showed her sitting on a lounge chair and she was shot from behind. She looked over her shoulder toward the photographer and appeared to be giving off a look that contained a rather sultry pout.

Kvitko wore purple thong bikini bottoms with ties on the side and a matching top. She placed one hand on her upper thigh and braced herself with the other hand as it laid on the side of the lounge chair.

In addition to the two-piece swimsuit, Kvitko wore a metallic silver Fendi monogram visor cap and a pair of sunglasses. Some bracelets could be seen on one wrist as well.

The 25-year-old Russian native let her brunette tresses tumble down her back and it appeared that there may have been a bit of a breeze blowing around some wisps of hair. She arched her back slightly and angled herself so she could highlight all of her notorious curves.

“Baby amazing….I admire you a lot,” one fan commented.

The camera angle accentuated Kvitko’s slender waist and the curves of her ample bosom. The strings of her thong bikini bottoms sat high on her waist and her millions of followers had plenty to take in with this view of her derriere.

“Damn you look fine,” someone praised.

It did not take long for Kvitko’s 11.5 million Instagram followers to flood her post with likes and comments filled with praise. For example, more than 18,000 people hit the “like” button during the first 30 minutes after the model had first uploaded the snap.

In addition, almost 400 people commented as everybody raved over Kvitko’s sultry vibe and flawless, tanned skin.

“You are so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous,” another person declared.

“You are more beautiful than any diamond in the world!” one commenter raved.

A number of Kvitko’s recent social media posts have featured her voluptuous figure encased in flowy skirts and form-fitting tops. While people know she frequently showcases her physique in tiny bikinis like this one, that had not necessarily been her go-to style in recent weeks.

By the looks of the reaction to this new upload, the wait for another two-piece ensemble was worth it. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” oozed with sex appeal and confidence and Kvitko’s followers wasted no time in letting her know how much they loved this one.