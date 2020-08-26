Niece Waidhofer Sports Schoolgirl Uniform & Discusses 30th Birthday In Latest Instagram Post

On Wednesday, August 26, Niece Waidhofer uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 29-year-old posing on what appears to be a booth in a white-walled room. She kneeled on the seat and leaned forward, arching her back. She rested her arms on the white table before her, as she gave the photographer a sultry look with her mouth slightly open.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a sexy version of a schoolgirl uniform. The ensemble featured a low-cut collared white blouse and a plaid miniskirt with a thigh slit. Niece’s incredible curves, slender waist, and toned thighs were put on display, much to the delight of her audience. As for jewelry, she kept the look simple and only wore her signature choker necklace. She also seemed to have on tennis shoes, although they were barely visible in the shot.

For the photo, the raven-haired beauty pulled back her long locks in a ponytail with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

In the caption, Niece noted that she had been wearing “school girls outfits lately” as August 27 marks her 30th birthday. She then proceeded to make humorous quips about getting older as an Instagram model.

Many of her followers flocked to the comments section to assure Niece that she still looked youthful.

“Wow babe never would have guessed, you look 23-24! Forget about numbers, age is how you feel inside,” wrote a fan.

“30 is the new 20. You don’t look a day over 24,” remarked another admirer, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Quite a few fans also took the time to compliment her good looks. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“[You are] the most beautiful,” wrote a follower, along with a fire, red heart, and 100 emoji.

“I seriously think you’re one of the most attractive people in the world,” added a different devotee.

Niece engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes.

Niece is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. For instance, she recently uploaded a topless picture, in which she put what appears to be pieces of tape on her chest, leaving little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.