Lori Loughlin Reportedly Trying to Stay ‘As Healthy As Possible’ Before Going To Jail During COVID-19 Pandemic

An insider told People that the fallen Fuller House star, 56, is worried about her upcoming her prison stay, especially because she fears that she could contract COVID-19 while incarcerated.

“Lori has been trying to stay as healthy as possible and also takes supplements to boost her immune system. It’s definitely something that she has been losing sleep about.”

The source said that while Loughlin and her husband are “relieved” that the waiting for their sentence is over, the lengthy legal situation has been like a “black cloud” hanging over them, especially with the uncertainty during the pandemic.

“They’re relieved because the waiting was awful, but Lori is still terrified about going to prison,” the insider said.

It has been nearly a year and a half since Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying a half-million dollars in a bribery scheme to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits.

Loughlin has always been into health and fitness, so it’s no surprise that she wants to be as healthy as possible before she logs her two months behind bars during the global health crisis. When the college admissions scandal first broke, some of the rare times the actress was spotted in public was outside of her yoga class.

Earlier this year it was reported that Loughlin went so far as to hire a coach who advised her to get martial arts training ahead of her jail stay in case she is targeted by other prisoners, according to Fox Business. The idea was panned by consultants who said it was a bad look for the former When Calls the Heart star because it made her seem like she was planning to get into fights.

Last week, Loughlin and her husband Mossiono Giannuli pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. In a plea deal, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in jail while her husband was sentenced to five months after pleading guilty to an additional charge of honest services wire and mail fraud. The celebrity couple will also pay two hefty fines and do a combined 400 hours of community service.

Loughlin and Giannulli have been ordered to report to prison on November 19 but have requested that their sentences not overlap so that one of them can be home for their daughters, Isabella Rose, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20.