Katelyn Runck Rocks Cleavage-Baring Bikini Top, Flaunts Killer Abs In Sultry Instagram Post

Katelyn Runck showed off her killer abs in a new Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon. The fitness guru shared a few photos of herself rocking cut-out bikini that put her killer body on display as she posed by large rock formations.

Katelyn’s look included a one-shouldered top in a black and white snake print. The thin fabric put the babe’s ample cleavage on full display. The fabric seemed to barely fit, as it pulled over her chest and became sheer. Additionally, a cut-out at the bottom exposed her underboob and seemed to bring her close to a wardrobe malfunction.

Katelyn’s rock-hard midsection was on show between the top and a matching U-shaped bikini bottom. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to show off her tummy in full, while the sides came up slightly higher than her hips and showed off her shapely legs.

Katelyn accessorized her outfit with a black scrunchie on her wrist. She wore her brunette locks down in loose waves, though she gathered them up in a bun for one photo.

The images showed Katelyn standing in front of tan rocks as sunlight poured over her tan skin and cast a shadow behind her. She geotagged the post as “Animal Kingdom.”

In the first image, Katelyn stood with her ankles crossed and her toes pointed in a way that elongated her pins and flexed her thigh muscles. She curved her body slightly to accentuate her figure and and placed her hands on her head, resting one elbow on the rocks. The influencer looked off into the distance with thoughtful eyes.

The second photo saw Katelyn from a closer angle. She pushed one hip out to the side and flexed her ab muscles, once again pressing a hand against the rocks beside her. This time, Katelyn stared ahead with a sultry gaze.

The post received more than 15,000 likes and just over 530 comments in an hour, proving to be a huge success with Katelyn’s fans. Many people expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Looks just as good as wild. I love this look. Definitely the number 1,” one fan said.

“You look like you’re in your element. That’s for sure,” another user added with thumbs up emoji.

“Always beautiful pictures of you lady,” a third person wrote with a red heart.

Katelyn’s fans always love to see her posts. In another share this week, she wore a cropped T-shirt and tiny panties that put her killer legs on show, which her followers loved.