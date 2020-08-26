Dolly Parton Acts Cute With Billy Ray Cyrus In Celebratory Birthday Video

Dolly Parton got cute with Billy Ray Cyrus in a throwback video, which she uploaded to Instagram to celebrate the music superstar’s 59th birthday. Dolly honored his big day with a sweet, black and white clip, in which she winked at him and touched his face affectionately.

The video, which had no sound, showed the twosome performing a duet for a song called “Romeo” from the album Slow Dancing on the Moon, which was released in 1993. The song would eventually hit number 27 on the Billboard country chart and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals.

The singing pals stood together in the black and white clip, which also featured fellow country music artists Mary Chapin Carpenter, Pam Tillis, Kathy Mattea, and Tanya Tucker. Billy Ray was seen on the left. He was 32-years-old when the video was shot.

He wore a black shirt with the neck and sleeves cut away. On his neck, Billy Ray wore several thick, gold necklaces. His hair was cut in his signature mullet, which he popularized one year earlier when he hit it big with his first number one tune “Achy Breaky Heart.” He didn’t appear to be singing along in Dolly’s upload.

Dolly stood next to Billy Ray, looking lovely as she serenaded her friend.

She donned a light-colored dress with a low-v-neckline. The front of the dress enhanced her famous breasts and had a tight bodice. It pulled Dolly’s waist in and featured shirring at the breast line, an interesting style detail. The garment had long sleeves. Dolly’s platinum blond tresses were teased sky high. She wore heavy bangs that brushed her eyebrows, a popular style at the time.

The twosome were friends long before this promo was shot. They became close when he toured with her after his first hit single. His daughter, Miley Cyrus, is Dolly’s goddaughter, and their families are close.

Fans loved the tribute, and they shared their feelings in the comments section.

“This is amazing, happy birthday to you, you cool cutie,” remarked one fan of Billy’s.

“I love the relationship these two superstars have. Look at their chemistry,” said a second follower.

“I still love this, it’s great and timeless to this day,” stated a third fan.

“I loved this song as a kid but my grandma didn’t like us listening to it because it says ‘but let me tell you I’m in heat’,” said a fourth fan of the tune’s lyrics.