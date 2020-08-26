Allie Auton Flashes Her Petite Physique In A Tight White Tube Top & Shorts

Aussie bombshell Allie Auton opted for yet another stunning ensemble in her latest Instagram upload on Wednesday morning. She flashed her petite physique while serving up a sultry look for the camera. In the caption, she revealed that her clothing line was now live.

In the racy pic, Allie looked like a total smokeshow while she sported a teeny white tube top. The shirt fit tightly around her chest while flaunting her abundant cleavage and showing off her muscled arms and shoulders in the process.

She teamed the top with a pair of baggy gray shorts. The silk bottoms featured an elastic waistline that wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and showcased her curvy hips and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a small pair of earrings, a ring on her finger, and some white sneakers.

Allie posed on a set of concrete stairs. She squatted down with one leg behind her and the other bent in front of her. She rested one hand on her thigh as the other came up to tug at her shorts. She pushed her hip out and pulled her shoulders back as she wore a flirty smile on her face.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back away from her face. The platinum locks were slicked back into a ponytail behind her head and styled in straight strands that were pushed over her shoulder.

Allie’s 571,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The photo garnered more than 6,300 likes within the first eight hours after it was shared to her feed. Her fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 100 messages.

“Ahhh my babe you just too stunning,” one follower gushed.

“You are incredibly beautiful,” another wrote.

“Congrats to the hardest working queen,” a third comment read.

“Loveeee!!!! Congratulations guys!! So so exciting!!! This is amazing,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online pics. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, revealing lingerie, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a skintight black dress with a daring cutout that exposed her bare chest underneath. That post was also a popular one. To date, it’s racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 200 comments.