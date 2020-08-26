Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Rock Hard Abs In Crop Top & Floral-Print Skirt

Sofia Bevarly took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share another smoking hot snapshot that saw her clad in a skimpy ensemble. She rocked a tiny tank top and skirt, both of which flaunted her killer curves.

Sofia posed in the middle of an outdoor area, and the geotag on the post revealed that her location as “The Secret Garden,” seemingly a reference to the famous book and movie with that title. The model posed in the center of the frame with her body toward the camera as she turned her head and focused her attention off into the distance. Trees and vibrant, green bushes filled the area behind Sofia’s back along with a white wall featuring blue tiles, which added another pop of color to the shot. A small sliver of the sky could be seen in the center of the photo, and sunlight peeked through the branches of the trees, flooding the picture with natural light.

Sofia rocked a simple yet sexy outfit that showed off her most notable assets. On her upper half, she sported a tight, white tank top with a cropped cut. It had thick straps that were worn wide on her shoulders, and the scooped neckline teased a peek of cleavage. The bottom of the garment hit near her ribs and showcased her taut tummy. On her lower half, she rocked a high-waisted skirt that accentuated her tiny midsection. She tugged at the hem of the garment, and the thigh-high slit flaunted her muscular legs.

Sofia did not add many accessories to her colorful look, rocking only a few silver rings on each of her fingers and a thin, black bracelet on one wrist. She styled her long, blond locks with a deep side part and wore her hair on one side of her shoulder. Sofia added some volume to her mane with a few loose waves.

Fans have been loving the snap so far, and it’s already accrued over 52,000 likes and 380-plus comments. Several fans raved over her figure while others complimented her outfit.

“Gorgeous!!! I love this outfit,” one follower gushed, adding a few flame emoji.

“Mother of Pearl. Wow you are looking very good,” a second fan exclaimed.

“Love secret places and love your skirt,” a third Instagrammer wrote along with a few red hearts.

“You so cute my beautiful angel. Body always looking like a million bucks” a fourth raved.