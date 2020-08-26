Jadeveon Clowney Is Thought Of As A ‘Lukewarm Worker,’ Analyst Says

Former Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney’s problems finding a new team could be because of his newfound reputation around the NFL, The Heavy‘s Jonathan Adams wrote on Tuesday.

He said that the NFL Network‘s Bucky Brooks appeared on the Move The Sticks podcast and explained what exactly the reputation is, at least among some of the people he’s talked to. Brooks said Clowney is considered a “lukewarm worker” by some.

“Bill O’Brien got blasted when he traded Jadeveon Clowney, but when you talk to some people in that building he wasn’t the hardest worker,” the analyst explained. “He didn’t want to necessarily be there at training camp. He was always looking for a way out when it came to victory Monday. Look, his reputation as being kind of a ‘lukewarm worker’, that goes all the way back to South Carolina. And so, he can talk about picking it up, but, man, can a leopard change his spots? Is it too late for us to buy into Jadeveon Clowney being the new, improved version of the guy that entered the league years and years ago?”

The comments from Brooks are in stark contrast to what another guest on the podcast had to say about Clowney.

Steven Ryan / Getty Images

Lance Zierlein said if the defender’s work ethic is really as bad as some say, he wouldn’t be in the kind of shape he’s in. He added that Clowney has been working out in Houston over the offseason and has been getting nothing but “rave reviews” by those working out with him.

He added there doesn’t appear to be any kind of a work ethic problem in games.

Zierlein said he did hear some of the same things about his “lukewarm” efforts. The analyst said he can’t say first hand whether those rumors are true. What he can say is that when the lights are on and the game starts, Clowney works hard.

However, both analysts noted that the market for Clowney simply isn’t what the pass rush specialist believed it was going to be when the offseason started.

It’s said that the Cleveland Browns offered him the summer’s biggest deal but he turned it down. The Inquistr previously reported that the market has been greatly diminished. Despite the offer sheet shrinking for him, there are still a few franchises looking to sign him.

If Clowney is believed his efforts leave something to be desired, both men still believed someone would sign him for this season, as long as the money he’s asking for is reduced.