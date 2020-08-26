Chiara Ferragni Stuns In White Bikini Alongside Sisters While On A Boat

Italian beauty Chiara Ferragni sent pulses racing on social media when she posted a gorgeous new snapshot of herself on Tuesday, August 25. The internet sensation headed to Instagram to share the update with her 20.8 million followers, and it quickly became popular with her fans.

The 33-year-old glowed as she was photographed outdoors while on a boat with her two sisters Valentina and Francesca. Chiara stood in-between her siblings and took center stage as she posed from her front. The sisters all exuded a happy vibes as they smiled, directed their gazes straight toward the camera’s lens, and hugged one another.

Chiara’s long blond hair was pulled back into a ponytail. She also rocked a blue baseball cap. Meanwhile, both of her sisters wore their hair down.

Still, it was the trio’s enviable figures that demanded most of the attention in the image, as they all displayed their curves in fashionable swimsuits.

Chiara opted for a white bikini top that seemingly featured a ribbed texture and two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The tight and minuscule garment also exposed a great deal of a cleavage. The model teamed the piece with a pair of matching bottoms that flaunted her hips and and accentuated her toned midriff as they were designed with a low-rise cut.

Valentina (pictured left) wore a white Chanel one-piece that also displayed her curvaceous figure as it featured several cut-outs that drew attention to her midriff and hips.

Meanwhile, Francesca sported a bikini similar to Chiara’s. However, her bathing suit’s bottoms were much skimpier.

The sisters all finished their seaside looks off with a pair of sunglasses.

According to the post’s geotag, the family snapshot was taken in Sardinia, an Italian island in the Mediterranean.

The image quickly garnered a large amount of enthusiasm and support from thousands of fans, amassing more than 500,000 likes since going live less than a day ago. Additionally, more than 1,300 followers took to the comments section to praise the model and her sisters for their physiques, good looks, and swimsuits.

“Hotties,” one social media user wrote.

“How beautiful,” a second admirer added, in Italian, per Google Translator.

“All beauties,” a third follower chimed in, following their compliment with several thumbs-up emoji.

“Wow,” a fourth individual declared.

Chiara has shared many dazzling shots of herself in the past couple of weeks as she has been on vacation throughout most of the summer. Just on August 19, she wowed her followers after rocking a revealing satin top and a sheer skirt, as reported by The Inquisitr. The post has received more than 500,000 likes.