Saffron Barker Puts On A Leggy Display In Oversized White Hoodie For Latest Outfit Pot

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and made sure her most recent upload didn’t go unnoticed.

The 20-year-old stunned in an oversized white hoodie that featured a yellow smiley face design on the front. The garment fell above her upper thigh and showed off her legs. She didn’t appear to be wearing any other item of clothing underneath and completed the ensemble with white socks and lace-up Nike sneakers of the same color that had their iconic swoosh logo on the side. She left the laces undone and kept her nails short for the occasion. Barker styled her long blond hair up in a messy bun but left the front down to frame out her face.

In the image, the online sensation, who boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers, took a selfie of herself in a large tall mirror with her phone. Barker was snapped sitting down on a white surface in front of a plain backdrop next to a gold handbag with a stripey design across it. She raised her right hand to the side of her face and looked into her phone while taking the pic. Barker tilted her head and right leg to the side, which she rested on tiptoes.

In the tags, she credited Off-White for her bag, Drew House for her hoodie, and CASETiFY for her phone case.

In the span of one hour, Barker’s post racked up more than 54,000 likes and over 450 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“This hoodie is so cute on you,” one user wrote.

“This hoodie is stunning on you,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“Saffron AUTUMN Barker is Beyond BEAUTIFUL. I LOVE YOU,” remarked a third fan.

“Absolutely stunning as always baby girl,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently dropped a new clothing collection with In The Style and modeled one of the matching sets from the range. Barker wowed in a black crop top that was semi-sheer and had long sleeves. She paired the look with shorts and black-and-white sandals that showcased her feet. She accessorized with a gold necklace featuring a heart pendant and a couple of bracelets while posing on a large staircase outdoors.