‘Fortnite Nexus’ Teases Arrival Of Captain America, Groot And Other Marvel Heroes & Villains

Fortnite Nexus is coming on August 27 and the game’s official Twitter account released the fifth and likely final post in a series of teasers on Wednesday. The latest release gives players a hint at what characters and skins they can expect to see when the latest installment of Season 4 launches on Thursday.

Fortnite developer Epic Games has been teasing the name of this launch by including one letter at a time in previous teasers. This time around, the post included several Marvel heroes enclosed in the letter “S.” Combined with other posts, it spells out Nexus.

Inside the letter, viewers could see Iron Man’s armor and then a very clear view of Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy characters, Captain America, Wolverine, and Groot. The final person revealed is the long-time X-Men adversary turned sometimes ally, Mystique.

Tanner Dedmon of Comic Book said the latest reveals could have some lasting implications for the rest of Fortnite Season 4. He wrote that the involvement of Captain America and the others is exciting on its own for what people can expect for the story. It also confirms what rumors have hinted could be the next set of skins.

The inclusion of Wolverine in the post is said to confirm that talk of his claws will be an equippable skin as well. The claws will reportedly replace the pickaxe that has been popular in Fortnite from the very beginning of the battle royale.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Another Avenger is already represented in Fortnite, though just in part. Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir is an item players can equip and has been for over a week.

Dedmon said the skins showing up in Season 4 are going to be staying true to the comics, more than their cinematic appearances. The writer said those rumors make some sense since Captain America is already in the game.

Dedmon added that the inclusion of Nexus in the reveals could mean more than Fortnite players expect. He said the term means a point where things are connected, and here it could be hinting at an even deeper connection between the comics company and Epic.

The comic pages found in the battle royale already blend the two universes together by mixing Fortnite characters into the pages alongside Thor and others. Marvel’s God of Thunder has also been given the title of “Herald” in-game.

In the Avengers books, heralds are well known as the servants of the planet-eating Galactus. The villain was featured in a Twitter post from Marvel Entertainment’s account also teasing the upcoming Fortnite content.