Nina Dobrev Wears A Nude Bikini While Mimicking A Set Of Statues: ‘One Of These Is Not Like The Other’

Nina Dobrev returned to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share another snap from her tropical vacation that has quickly captivated the attention of her 20.4 million followers.

The 31-year-old star looked as beautiful as ever in a nude bikini that showed some serious skin. The two-piece appeared to include a bandeau-style top that fit snuggly around her chest and highlighted her slender frame. It boasted a low scoop neckline that teased an eyeful of her ample cleavage and cut off just below her bust to offer a peek at her toned midsection.

Nina also rocked a pair of matching high-rise bottoms in the shot. The garment boasted a high-cut and cheeky style that exposed her sculpted thighs and curvy hips. Meanwhile, its waistband sat at her navel to accentuate her trim waist, taut stomach, and abs.

As an extra layer, the brunette beauty added a sheer white coverup with a gorgeous embroidered mandala design. It was tied together just below her bust in a loose knot, though a wide opening between its panels ensured that fans would still get a good look at her flawless bikini body. Nina also perched a pair of round sunglasses on top her brunette locks, which spilled messily over her shoulders in loose, beachy waves.

The former Vampire Diaries star sat on her knees on top of a gray mat that looked to be placed underneath the shade of a straw hut in the photo. A small window behind her revealed a gorgeous view of the picturesque blue sky, as well as the leaves of several trees that appeared to be blowing gently in the breeze. Two small statues sat on either side of the actress, which she hilariously mimicked with her pose by cupping her hands around her ribcage while contorting her mouth into a straight line.

Fans went wild for the comical new addition to Nina’s page, double-tapping it over 317,000 times within just 35 minutes of going live. Hundreds left comments on the star’s silly impression as well.

“Hahaha so funny,” one person wrote.

“Wow I can’t see any difference,” remarked another fan.

Others couldn’t help but take note of Nina’s stunning beauty.

“YOU ARE SO PERFECT,” a third follower praised.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” declared a fourth admirer.

Nina has been having a number of funny moments during her vacation. Last week, she shared a shot of herself looking gorgeous on the beach in a striped bikini. The snap was nearly picture-perfect aside from an unintentional photobomber that almost appeared to be standing on her hip. The hilarious scene became another hit with the celeb’s adoring fans, who have awarded the post more than 1.5 million likes to date.