Gigi Hadid Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Ethereal Photo Shoot

Gigi Hadid posted a series of ethereal shots to Instagram on Wednesday that showed off her growing baby bump, giving followers a glimpse into her pregnancy journey.

In the first post, the model — who confirmed she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik back in April — kneels on the floor in a flowing white dress. Gigi slicked her hair back to achieve a wet look as she gazed at the camera and cradled her baby bump with her hands. She sweetly captioned the black-and-white shot “growin an angel :).”

The supermodel quickly followed up her first post with a two-photo slide, also in a simple black-and-white hue. Gigi sported a transparent babydoll-style dress for the uploads, which showed off her baby bump to beautiful effect. In the first photo, the 25-year-old held her arms up in front of her, which displayed the attention-grabbing bell sleeves on the boho garment. In the second image, Gigi placed her hands behind her back and closed her eyes as she tilted her chin upward so her face caught the light. She left her long, wavy hair loose in her second set of uploads, which contributed to the earth mother vibe.

The second upload was accompanied with the simple caption “7.26.20,” which suggested the photos were taken one month ago to the day Gigi shared them.

Finally, the catwalk star uploaded three more grayscale images to the social media platform in which she wore the same dress. This time, Gigi posed straight on as she placed her hands on her bump.

“Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes. will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!” she captioned the final set of images from her pregnancy photo shoot.

Gigi’s followers flocked to the comments section to pay tribute to the expectant mother, with many of the well wishers famous models themselves.

“So so beautiful congratulations angel!!!!” wrote actor and model Lily-Rose Depp under Gigi’s first post.

“It’s truly a magical feeling congratulations!” contributed Gigi’s fellow supermodel Gisele.

“One of the best feelings in the world! Congratulations beauty!” offered model Ashley Graham.

This comes after The Daily Mail reported August 19 that the supermodel had returned to her home in New York City as she prepared to give birth. Until then, she had been quarantining at the Pennsylvania farmhouse she shares with her sister Bella Hadid.

As The Inquisitr reported, Gigi recently shared a rare selfie with boyfriend Zayn. The intimate image depicted the power couple sharing a kiss, and the influencer paid tribute to her partner’s new role as she captioned the snap “baby daddy.”