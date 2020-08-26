Niki DeMartino Stuns In Crop Top & Miniskirt For Latest Outfit Post

YouTube star Niki DeMartino took to Instagram to treat fans to a number of new snapshots of herself. The 25-year-old is known for her showing off her outfits and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

DeMartino stunned in a gray crop top with no sleeves that displayed her midriff. Underneath, she appeared to have put on a short-sleeved white T-shirt. DeMartino paired the ensemble with a high-waisted black miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh and had a hint of green detailing at the bottom. She styled her wavy fiery red hair down with a middle part and kept her nails short. DeMartino accessorized with a couple of rings, a bracelet, and a brown Fendi bag, which she rested on her right shoulder. She completed her look with white socks and lace-up sneakers of the same color.

The online sensation treated followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, DeMartino was snapped side-on in the middle of the street. She posed slightly down the road from a restaurant with outdoor seating and looked directly in front of her. DeMartino was photographed from the thighs up and showed off her profile.

In the next slide, she whipped her hair and placed her arms beside her. The video content creator closed her eyes while her locks were caught in motion.

In the third frame, DeMartino crouched down and rested her feet on tiptoes. She linked her hands in between her legs and gazed over to the left with a smirk on her face.

In the fourth and final pic, she stared over her shoulder directly at the camera lens and subtly held her top up.

Presley Ann / Getty Images

“Thanks for never putting me in a box and staying by my side while I constantly evolve and try whatever style I’m feelin whenever the f*ck I want bc I can <3 f*ck boxes <3,” DeMartino captioned the upload.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 84,400 likes and over 480 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“Love how confident u are. U are definitely an inspiration to me. Love u,” one user wrote.

“Ohh love the pics BUT! ur outfit is so cute, I love the neon green at the bottom of the skirt it gives it so much pop,” another person shared.

“Niki is serving looks with her clothes and this confidence and I’m here for it,” remarked a third fan.

“This fit is so gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.