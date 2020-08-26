Vivi Castrillon Gives Her Audience An Eyeful Of Cleavage While Clad In Metallic Bikini Top

Vivi Castrillon wowed her audience of 3.7 million with the latest sexy snap that was added to her Instagram feed. The post was shared on her page on Tuesday, and it saw Vivi having some fun in the sun.

The photo captured the model posed in the center of the frame on a beautiful day. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in North Miami Beach, Florida. Vivi appeared to have snapped the shot herself, as both of her arms were extended in front of her. There was a tall apartment building at her back that featured dark window panes and glass balconies. The ground floor boasted a few tall palm trees and other lush greenery.

Vivi lay on her stomach on a white towel that had a textured fabric. In the caption of the post, she revealed that she was having a tanning and pool day before getting busy with photoshoots. She ensured that her legion of fans were treated to a great view since she was clad in a bikini top that left almost nothing to the imagination.

Vivi opted for a skimpy bandeau top that stretched over her chest and left her voluptuous assets well on display. The two cups were spaced far apart, and they connected via a thin strap that went across the middle of her bust. The garment boasted a dark metallic hue that had a shimmer to it and complemented her tanned skin. Vivi’s sun-kissed arms and shoulders were also well on display.

The smokeshow added a few layers of protection from the sun, including a trendy straw cap and a pair of large sunglasses that covered the top half of her face. The model kept her accessories simple and sported small earrings and a set of headphones in her ears.

The hot new shot has been well-received by her audience, and it’s attracted over 14,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Several social media users commented on Vivi’s incredible figure, while a few more reminded her to enjoy her downtime.

“Nice, wishing you the best…” one follower wrote alongside a series of flame and heart emoji.

“I want see u in person one-day. You are the most beautiful creature i laid my eyes on,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“The most beautiful, lovely, adorable and sexy,” a third fan complimented on the skin-baring snap.

“Very nice so gorgeous kisses princess!!!” one more admirer gushed with a few pink hearts.