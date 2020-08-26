Vivi Castrillon Gives Her Audience An Eyeful Of Cleavage While Clad In Metallic Bikini

Vivi Castrillon wowed her audience of 3.7 million with the latest sexy snap that was added to her Instagram feed. The post was shared on her page on Tuesday, and it saw Vivi having some fun in the sun.

The photo captured the model posed in the center of the frame on a beautiful day. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in North Miami Beach, Florida. Vivi appeared to have snapped the shot, and both of her arms were extended in front of her. There was a tall apartment building at her back that featured black window panes a glass balcony. The ground floor boasted a few tall palm trees and other lush greenery.

Vivi laid on her stomach on a white towel that had a textured fabric. In the caption of the post, she revealed that she was having a tanning and pool day before her busy day of photoshoots. She ensured that her legion of fans were treated to a great view of her figure while she was clad in a bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination.

Vivi opted for a skimpy bandeau top that stretched over her chest and left her voluptuous assets well on display. The two sides were spaced far apart, and they connected by a thin string that was worn in the middle of her bust. The garment boasted a dark metallic hue that had a shimmer to it and allowed her to flaunt her tanned skin. Vivi’s sun-kissed arms and shoulders were also well on display.

The smokeshow added a few layers of protection from the sun with a trendy straw cap while pair of large sunglasses covered the majority of her face. The model kept her accessories simple and sported a couple of small earrings and a set of buds in her ears.

The hot new shot has been well-received by her audience, and it’s attracted over 14,000 likes and over 200 comments. Several social media users commented on Vivi’s incredible figure, while a few more reminded her to enjoy her down time.

“Nice, wishing you the best…” one follower wrote alongside a series of flame and heart emoji.

“I want see u in person one-day. You are the most beautiful creature i laid my eyes on,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“The most beautiful, lovely, adorable and sexy,” a third fan complimented on the skin-baring snap.

“Very nice so gorgeous kisses princess!!!” one more gushed with a few pink hearts.