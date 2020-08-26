Will Hurricane Laura Hit Beaumont, Texas? Storm’s Latest Track & Path

Hurricane Laura is headed toward the coast of the United States, but will the storm hit Beaumont, Texas? The latest projected path indicates that the storm will pass directly over the city of 116,000 people, according to The Beaumont Enterprise.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, two well-respected hurricane-prediction models, GFS and the “Euro Model,” both predict roughly the same thing as far as how the storm will make landfall: that it will move across the area along the Texas-Louisiana border. Specifically, the GFS model puts the worst of the storm further east, in Louisiana, though regions in Texas will still get much of the expected winds, rain, storm surge, and strong surf.

The Euro model has it arriving slightly further west, deeper into Texas. Either way, the city of Beaumont is expected, by both models, to take a severe hit. Indeed, the most significant difference between the Euro and GFS models, as they relate to Laura, has to do with what is expected to become of the storm, not in how it’s expected to make landfall. In that regard, both models are in agreement that East Texas, and Beaumont specifically, are in trouble.

“The cone (of uncertainty) is getting smaller,” said meteorologist Roger Erickson earlier this week, when prediction systems made it clear that Southeast Texas was most certainly going to be in for a major storm.

Laura Is Expected To Bring As Much As 15 Inches Of Rain To Beaumont

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas to the mouth of the Mississippi River. The surge could be as high as 9-13 ft above ground level along the southwestern Louisiana and far southeastern Texas coasts and could penetrate as far inland as 30 miles. pic.twitter.com/UD0VFBzkLY — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2020

Erickson predicted flooding along the Interstate 10 corridor which includes the city (although the highway runs a few miles south of Beaumont). Models predict rainfall in the 5-10 inches range, and could even be as high as 15 inches by the time all is said and done. The local Sabine and Neches Rivers, the latter of which skirts the city limits, are expected to flood.

Another problem is the expected storm surge. Some analyses predict that a storm surge that could make it as far as 30 miles inland, potentially reaching the outer limits of the city.

Laura Could Bring 130mph Winds To Beaumont

Category 3 Hurricane #Laura with winds of 115mp within the storm. Potential to make landfall as a cat 4. Strong storm surge, heavy rainfall, flooding, and wind damage as it emerges from the Gulf: pic.twitter.com/OL3PEM6bMm — Alyssa Andrews (@AlyssaAndrewsWX) August 26, 2020

As of Wednesday morning, Laura was a Category 3 storm, which means that it can bring wind gusts of up to 114 mph. However, some models predict that it will be upgraded to a Category 4, which means that it could bring winds of up to 130 mph.

Indeed, Environmental & Industry Publishing predicted that this particular storm will be remembered not for its rainfall and storm surges, but for its winds. Specifically, the website predicted that Laura could knock down power lines or fell trees onto them, raising the possibility that some residents in the region could go days or weeks without power.