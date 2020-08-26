Sommer Ray Shows Off Toned Booty In Metallic Rose Workout Sets On Instagram

Sommer Ray took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to model some items from her own athletic wear brand, Shop Sommer Ray. In a large collection of photos on her feed, the fitness guru rocked a black and rose gold sports bra paired with skimpy booty shorts as well as tight leggings. The clothing did nothing but favors for her famously round backside.

Sommer’s looks included a black lightly lined racerback sports bra covered in metallic pink roses. The skintight fabric clung to her bust, supported by a thick band that cut off just above her waist. Her rock-hard abdomen was on show beneath the bra.

First, Sommer paired the top with high-waisted booty shorts that hugged her hourglass figure closely. The fabric just barely pulled over her pert derriere and featured a cheeky cut that showed off some major skin.

The fitness guru then switched to workout leggings in the same pattern. These also featured a high waist that clung to her flat tummy, as well as some mesh panels that flaunted her lean legs and small pockets.

Sommer completed the outfits with some black and white sneakers, silver and gold rings, a gold bracelet, and hoop earrings. She tied her brunette-blond locks up in a messy high ponytail. Her thick curls fell over her shoulder.

The photoshoot took place in a bright green yard filled with tall trees. Sunlight poured over the model and highlighted her tan skin as she struck several poses.

In sone images, the babe arched her back and placed a hand above her buttocks as she stuck her booty out. She also pointed her toes in a way that elongated her shapely pins. Other shots showed Sommer turned around completely, giving fans a view of her muscular backside. She flashed a few smiles at the camera, but also pursed her lips and maintained a sultry stare.

The post received more than 784,000 likes and just over 2,700 comments as fans expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

Fellow influencers and socialites flocked to the post, including Lauren Drain, Paris Hilton, and Yanet Garcia.

“Ooooo I love this set! Send me,” Lauren said with a few emoji.

“Isn’t she the baddest,” another user wrote.

“You are SOOOOO perfect!” a third person added.

Sommer always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. She wished her mom a happy birthday in another post last week as she rocked a barely-there swimsuit, which her followers loved.