Kehlani Showcases Her Body Art In Strapless Tie-Dye Top

The talented singer Kehlani took to Instagram to update fans with a number of snapshots of herself that haven’t gone unnoticed.

The “Nights Like This” hitmaker stunned in a tie-dye top that didn’t feature any straps. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as the numerous tattoo inked around her neck. The sleeveless item of clothing also showcased Kehlani’s sleeve tattoos down both her arms. The former America’s Got Talent contestant tucked the top into her high-waisted dark blue jeans and accessorized herself with a necklace, large hoop earrings, and a silver jeweled watch. Kehlani tied her brunette hair off her face and looked very glam for the occasion.

On her Instagram story, Kehlani revealed that the top she is wearing was originally a skirt. She credited the designer, Fae Sapienta, by tagging them in the post.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Kehlani was captured sitting on a bed with white sheets. She tilted her face to the right slightly and gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, Kehlani held her top up with both hands while smiling.

In the third and final frame, the Grammy Award-nominated star kept a smile on her face while being snapped closer up. Kehlani showcased a hint of her side profile, which highlighted her stunning facial features.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 1 million likes and over 10,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 11.8 million followers.

“THE MOST GORGEOUS PERSON I EVER SEEN!!!!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I CAN’T WITH YOU,” another passionate person shared, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“Love the tattoos and your dimples,” remarked a third fan.

“You are absolutely gorgeous!” a fourth admirer commented.

The upload caught the attention of many, including high-profile celebrities on the music scene such as Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Snake, SZA, and Normani, to name a few.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Kehlani. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in an orange tank top that featured thin straps. Kehlani kept her nails short with no polish and sported her brunette shoulder-length curly hair down. The R&B songstress left her baby hairs to rest on the side of her face and took a number of selfies of herself in a car. Kehlani’s online following helped the post gather more than 1 million likes, which isn’t surprising.