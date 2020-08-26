Nikki & Brie Bella Introduce Their Sons Matteo & Buddy In Cute Photoshoot, Open Up About Giving Birth

Nikki and Brie Bella introduced their baby sons Matteo and Buddy to the world in a People photoshoot on Wednesday as they opened up to the publication about giving birth within 22 hours of each other.

The Total Bellas twins, both 36, opened up about the sleep deprivation of new parenthood in their interview with the news source, but made it clear that having babies is a dream come true for them both.

Nikki gave birth to her first child, son Matteo Artemovich, on July 31. “I’ve been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I’ve wanted my whole life,” she shared. “The fact that he’s here — I’m just so in love and happy.”

“The love is just so overpowering that even though you’re so tired, that bliss just takes over,” Brie, who welcomed son Buddy Dessert on August 1, told the publication.

The twins posed side-by-side holding their newborns for the People cover shoot. In the adorable image, the former wrestlers wore matching light beige cardigans over simple white dresses, and had left their wavy raven locks loose.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Nikki, who shares Matteo with her fiancé, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, opened up about a difficult labor. She told the news source that she was on her way to get induced one week early, as her doctors were concerned about high blood pressure, when her waters broke in the doctor’s office.

“Artem and I were so not prepared,” she confessed. “We barely had bags packed. I labored for 22 hours, and I pushed for two hours while wearing a mask because of Covid-19. It was 118 degrees in Phoenix, and our room wouldn’t get colder than 76 degrees, so I was burning hot the whole time.”

Brie joked to the publication that she was “upset” that her sister went into labor first. The TV star explained that while she initially wanted to have a vaginal birth this time after going through an emergency c-section with her daughter Birdie, 3, she underwent another c-section with Buddy. She added that neither she nor her husband, wrestler Daniel Bryan, knew the sex of the baby before he arrived, and were “overwhelmed with joy” once they found out.

The twins, who were coincidentally placed in hospital rooms next to each other, said they’re already noticing similarities between the two boys, including the same “scream-cry.”

The interview came after Nikki’s partner Artem gave a glimpse into his life as a new parent, and revealed his unique trick to get his son to sleep. As The Inquisitr reported, Artem explained that if Matteo won’t sleep, he simply foxtrots around the room with the baby in his arms to sway him into a deep slumber.