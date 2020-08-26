Hilde Osland Shows Some Skin In An Asymmetrical Blue Bodysuit

Hilde Osland shared another stunning photo to her Instagram feed today. The Norwegian model dropped the photo just moments ago, and her fans are already taking notice.

In the Wednesday morning shot, Hilde was seen standing in front of a blank white wall. She struck a unique pose, angling her body in a diagonal manner with her hips popped out to the side to emphasize her curvaceous physique. Her head was cocked to the side as she flashed a soft smile and sultry stare to the camera in front of her. There appeared to be an open window outside of the frame that let a small stream of sunlight into the area, helping to illuminate the beauty’s stunning display.

Never one to shy away from showing some skin, the model slipped into a revealing outfit for the sexy snap that was likely to have gotten pulses racing. The look consisted of nothing more than a baby blue bodysuit from Fashion Nova that clung tightly to her figure in all of the right ways. The one-piece boasted a unique, asymmetrical style that covered one arm with a long sleeve while the other was left completely bare. It also had a deep scoop neckline that teased a look at Hilde’s ample cleavage.

The number proceeded to cinch in at Hilde’s midsection, highlighting her trim waist and flat stomach. Also of note was the number’s high-cut and cheeky design, as it offered followers a peek at her curvy hips and sculpted thighs.

Hilde styled her platinum blond locks in messy, voluminous space buns, but left out a good amount of fringe that fell to frame her face and striking features. She also added some bling to her look with a gold bangle bracelet, hoop earrings, and a dainty choker necklace with small celestial pendants.

It wasn’t long before fans began flooding the new addition to Hilde’s Instagram page with love. It has amassed over 36,000 likes after one hour of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Beautiful as always,”‘ one person wrote.

“You have a wonderful body,” praised another admirer.

“I do believe you are a gift from the heavens,” a third follower quipped.

“Well this brightened my day,” added a fourth fan.

Hilde seems to impressive her massive social media following no matter what she wears in her posts. In another recent share, the star looked flawless as she rocked a red bandeau top and distressed jeans while going for a walk. That look fared extremely well, racking up nearly 129,000 likes and 1,758 comments to date.