AEW News: Erick Redbeard Comments On Possibility Of Reuniting With Brodie Lee

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Erick Redbeard — who was known as Erick Rowan during his time in WWE — opened up about the chances of an on-screen reunion with his former Bludgeon Brothers and Wyatt Family associate Brodie Lee on AEW programming.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Redbeard discussed several topics with Van Vliet, including the possibility that he might sign with AEW and team up with Lee, who used the ring name Luke Harper in WWE. According to Redbeard, anything is possible at this point, especially since he and Lee have “always been joined at the hip” despite the latter’s hopes to make it big as a singles wrestler.

“To me, I just want to wrestle and have fun doing it and be creative, whether it’s a character backstage and doing that. I have fun doing that stuff. I have fun in the ring. I had fun doing the tag stuff. I don’t care either way. I love performing.”

Since joining AEW earlier this year, Lee has enjoyed a decent push as the leader of The Dark Order faction. As recapped by Fightful, the 40-year-old defeated Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship on Saturday, August 22, and is scheduled to have a victory party with the rest of his stable on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. Given this success, Redbeard said that he wants to give his former associate an opportunity to stand out in singles competition. However, he added that he’s not ruling out the possibility that they may reunite in the future, though he’s not quite sure when that might take place.

“[F]or right now, let him do his own thing. Let me do my own thing and let’s meet back in the year whatever,” Redbeard continued.

Rumors of Redbeard moving to AEW have been swirling since earlier this month, when a Reddit user claimed that the grappler was going to appear on the August 22 episode of Dynamite and help Lee defeat Rhodes for the TNT title. These rumors, however, were quickly shot down by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, with the Redditor deleting their post soon after Meltzer debunked their claim.

In the months that followed his release from WWE in April, Redbeard has been interviewed multiple times and asked about his future career plans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former Wyatt Family member recently hinted that he wants to test the waters as a free agent and “see what else is out there,” adding that he doesn’t want to commit to anything that would prevent him from exploring outside projects.