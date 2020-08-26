‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Katie Shocked By Bill’s True Feelings

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 27 reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will overhear some devastating news. She will reel as she finds out how Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) really feels about her, per SheKnows Soaps.

A Million Questions

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will swing by Spencer Publications. As seen in the below image, she was overjoyed when Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) led Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) up the stairs. She knows that Ridge chose Shauna over Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and wants to know why he made that decision.

However, Bill won’t be in the mood to talk to Quinn. He has been drinking and thinking about happier times with Brooke. Nevertheless, Quinn forces the issue since she figures that something must have happened for Ridge to come running back to Shauna.

Bill will blast Quinn because he put his heart out there only for Brooke to shred it to pieces. Brooke wanted nothing to do with him and told him that her heart belonged to the dressmaker. Bill also blames Quinn for putting him in this situation in the first place. If Quinn had not uploaded the kissing video for everyone to see, he and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) would still be together.

Anyone else have the same reaction as Quinn right now? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Prkw99vdVn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 25, 2020

A Drunken Revelation

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Quinn won’t back down from Bill. She points out that he cheated on Katie. There would be nothing to show if he could have stayed loyal to the mother of his child. However, he and Brooke have never been able to keep their hands off each other.

Quinn also previously mentioned that although he loves Katie, it doesn’t compare to the history and feelings for Brooke. She knows how he feels about the oldest Logan sister and that he considers her the love of his life. Bill neither confirmed nor denied the allegations at that time.

The soap opera teases that Katie will walk in and hear the tail-end of the conversation. It appears as if Bill will seemingly confirm Quinn’s theory. Like Ridge who thinks that Brooke will always love Bill Katie will only hear a part of the conversation. She won’t hear Bill declaring that he also loves her.

Katie previously warned Bill that he was on thin ice. She needs to decide whether she still wants to be in the relationship since it was not the first time that he cheated on her with Brooke. Will Katie be content to play second-fiddle after she hears how he went chasing after her sister again? This won’t be the first time that she banishes both of them out of her life for good.